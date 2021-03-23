Global AFM Probe Market Research Report 2020-2026

All news

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force microscopy (SFM) is a type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit. The information is gathered by “feeling” or “touching” the surface with a mechanical probe. An AFM probe has a sharp tip on the free-swinging end of a cantilever that is protruding from a holder. The dimensions of the cantilever are in the scale of micrometers. The radius of the tip is usually on the scale of a few nanometers to a few tens of nanometers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AFM Probe in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy AFM Probe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy AFM Probe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Italy AFM Probe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

op Five Competitors in Italy AFM Probe Market 2019 (%)
The global AFM Probe market was valued at 198.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 262.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the AFM Probe market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AFM Probe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on AFM Probe production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy AFM Probe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy AFM Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Silicon AFM Probes
Silicon Nitride AFM Probes
Diamond AFM Probes

Italy AFM Probe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy AFM Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Life Sciences and Biology
Materials
Semiconductors and Electronics
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total AFM Probe Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total AFM Probe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy AFM Probe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Italy AFM Probe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NanoWorld AG
Bruker

