Global AFM Probe Market Research Report 2020-2026

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force microscopy (SFM) is a type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit. The information is gathered by “feeling” or “touching” the surface with a mechanical probe. An AFM probe has a sharp tip on the free-swinging end of a cantilever that is protruding from a holder. The dimensions of the cantilever are in the scale of micrometers. The radius of the tip is usually on the scale of a few nanometers to a few tens of nanometers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AFM Probe in France
France AFM Probe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026
France AFM Probe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026
France AFM Probe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026

Top Five Competitors in France AFM Probe Market 2019
The global AFM Probe market was valued at 198.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 262.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the AFM Probe market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AFM Probe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on AFM Probe production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France AFM Probe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026
France AFM Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019
Silicon AFM Probes
Silicon Nitride AFM Probes
Diamond AFM Probes

France AFM Probe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026
France AFM Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019
Life Sciences and Biology
Materials
Semiconductors and Electronics
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total AFM Probe Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020
Total AFM Probe Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019
Total France AFM Probe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020
Total France AFM Probe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NanoWorld AG
Bruker
NT-MDT

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AFM Probe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France AFM Probe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France AFM Probe Overall Market Size
2.1 France AFM Probe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France AFM Probe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France AFM Probe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

