Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

On the whole, apparel accessories was severely affected by COVID-19. Consumers who enter fast-fashion stores in order to browse or purchase apparel often end up buying accessories. This is because they are relatively low-cost items, which can be tried on outside a fitting room and are therefore more likely to be a spontaneous purchase, especially given the fact that they are frequently placed next to the tills. Therefore, one way in which accessories overall was negatively impacted by the pandem…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Apparel Accessories in Greece

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Store closures and reduced social activity due to COVID-19 have a severely negative impact on apparel accessories in 2020

Other apparel accessories sees dramatic rise in volume and value in 2020 as demand for reusable face masks surges during the COVID-19 pandemic

Being most often purchased on impulse at retail stores, accessories comprise a smaller share of e-commerce sales than other apparel and footwear categories do

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low cost of accessories that can spruce up a basic wardrobe will benefit the category when consumers face budget constraints over the forecast period

Ties will see some recovery in 2021 and beyond without reaching pre-pandemic sales levels, while belts are set to flourish in line with fashion trends

Share of apparel accessories sold through e-commerce channel is not expected to increase significantly over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

