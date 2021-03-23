Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

While there was less demand for accessories in general, other apparel accessories saw exceptional retail value growth in 2020, as this subcategory includes face masks which were bought in large quantities by almost all consumer groups. This trend helped apparel accessories overall record reasonable growth where other categories in apparel and footwear saw a significant decline. It also mitigated the decline in other areas within apparel accessories, particularly formal wear such as ties and belt…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200567-apparel-accessories-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nonferrous-metal-recycling-professional-survey-report-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-10

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyimide-medical-tubing-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-05

Apparel Accessories in Hungary

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

A boom in demand for face masks elevates overall sales within apparel accessories in 2020

Mdo extends its lead in 2020 in a fragmented category

Private label brands maintain their strong rankings despite some loss of share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales of winter accessories will recover as restrictions ease but non-essential and premium accessories will struggle to gain ground

Retailers will use apparel accessories as a means of boosting revenues

Hats/caps will perform well as they become increasingly fashionable

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105