Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

While there was less demand for accessories in general, other apparel accessories saw exceptional retail value growth in 2020, as this subcategory includes face masks which were bought in large quantities by almost all consumer groups. This trend helped apparel accessories overall record reasonable growth where other categories in apparel and footwear saw a significant decline. It also mitigated the decline in other areas within apparel accessories, particularly formal wear such as ties and belt…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Apparel Accessories in Hungary
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
A boom in demand for face masks elevates overall sales within apparel accessories in 2020
Mdo extends its lead in 2020 in a fragmented category
Private label brands maintain their strong rankings despite some loss of share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sales of winter accessories will recover as restrictions ease but non-essential and premium accessories will struggle to gain ground
Retailers will use apparel accessories as a means of boosting revenues
Hats/caps will perform well as they become increasingly fashionable
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

