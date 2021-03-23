All news

Global Apparel and Footwear Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Apparel and footwear was one of the most affected industries by COVID-19, posting strong losses in 2020. All categories suffered value declines, most of which decline percentages were down by double digits. This was partly due to store closures and the lockdown, which also influenced consumer needs for apparel and footwear, but also due to the impact of COVID-19 upon consumer psychology as well as disposable incomes. Many Greeks had to stop working, and the government’s EUR800 support for the on…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Apparel and Footwear in Greece

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

