Global Bus Validator Market in China Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2026

The bus validator is designed specifically for use in AFC systems on buses, for validating and debit of AFC cards.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bus Validator in China, including the following market information:

China Bus Validator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Bus Validator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Bus Validator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Bus Validator Market 2019 (%)

The global Bus Validator market was valued at 233.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 256 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the Bus Validator market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bus Validator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bus Validator production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Bus Validator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Bus Validator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

One-station Validator

Multi-station Validator

By type, one-station is the most commonly used type, with about 65% market share in 2018.

China Bus Validator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Bus Validator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Public Traffic

Other Transportation

By application, public traffic is the largest segment, with market share of over 95% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bus Validator Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bus Validator Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Bus Validator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Bus Validator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Parkeon

Lecip

Genfare

Busmatick

Cardlan

IVU

Huajie Electronic

Scheidt and Bachmann

LG CNS

Init

AEP Ticketing

Access IS

GMV

Huahong Jitong

Newcapec

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bus Validator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Bus Validator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Bus Validator Overall Market Size

2.1 China Bus Validator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Bus Validator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Bus Validator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bus Validator Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Bus Validator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Bus Validator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Bus Validator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Bus Validator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bus Validator Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Bus Validator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bus Validator Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Bus Validator Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bus Validator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Bus Validator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 One-station Validator

4.1.3 Multi-station Validator

4.2 By Type – China Bus Validator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Bus Validator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Bus Validator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Bus Validator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Bus Validator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Bus Validator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Bus Validator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Bus Validator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Bus Validator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Bus Validator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Public Traffic

5.1.3 Other Transportation

5.2 By Application – China Bus Validator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Bus Validator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Bus Validator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Bus Validator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Bus Validator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Bus Validator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Bus Validator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Bus Validator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Bus Validator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Parkeon

6.1.1 Parkeon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Parkeon Business Overview

6.1.3 Parkeon Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Parkeon Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Parkeon Key News

6.2 Lecip

6.2.1 Lecip Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Lecip Business Overview

6.2.3 Lecip Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Lecip Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Lecip Key News

6.3 Genfare

6.3.1 Genfare Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Genfare Business Overview

6.3.3 Genfare Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Genfare Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Genfare Key News

6.4 Busmatick

6.4.1 Busmatick Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Busmatick Business Overview

6.4.3 Busmatick Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Busmatick Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Busmatick Key News

6.5 Cardlan

6.5.1 Cardlan Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Cardlan Business Overview

6.5.3 Cardlan Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Cardlan Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Cardlan Key News

6.6 IVU

6.6.1 IVU Corporate Summary

6.6.2 IVU Business Overview

6.6.3 IVU Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 IVU Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 IVU Key News

6.7 Huajie Electronic

6.6.1 Huajie Electronic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Huajie Electronic Business Overview

6.6.3 Huajie Electronic Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Huajie Electronic Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Huajie Electronic Key News

6.8 Scheidt and Bachmann

6.8.1 Scheidt and Bachmann Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Scheidt and Bachmann Business Overview

6.8.3 Scheidt and Bachmann Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Scheidt and Bachmann Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Scheidt and Bachmann Key News

6.9 LG CNS

6.9.1 LG CNS Corporate Summary

6.9.2 LG CNS Business Overview

6.9.3 LG CNS Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 LG CNS Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 LG CNS Key News

6.10 Init

6.10.1 Init Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Init Business Overview

6.10.3 Init Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Init Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Init Key News

6.11 AEP Ticketing

6.11.1 AEP Ticketing Corporate Summary

6.11.2 AEP Ticketing Bus Validator Business Overview

6.11.3 AEP Ticketing Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 AEP Ticketing Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 AEP Ticketing Key News

6.12 Access IS

6.12.1 Access IS Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Access IS Bus Validator Business Overview

6.12.3 Access IS Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Access IS Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Access IS Key News

6.13 GMV

6.13.1 GMV Corporate Summary

6.13.2 GMV Bus Validator Business Overview

6.13.3 GMV Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 GMV Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 GMV Key News

6.14 Huahong Jitong

6.14.1 Huahong Jitong Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Huahong Jitong Bus Validator Business Overview

6.14.3 Huahong Jitong Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Huahong Jitong Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Huahong Jitong Key News

6.15 Newcapec

6.15.1 Newcapec Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Newcapec Bus Validator Business Overview

6.15.3 Newcapec Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Newcapec Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Newcapec Key News

6.16 Krauth Technology

6.16.1 Krauth Technology Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Krauth Technology Bus Validator Business Overview

6.16.3 Krauth Technology Bus Validator Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Krauth Technology Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Krauth Technology Key News

7 Bus Validator Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Bus Validator Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Bus Validator Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Bus Validator Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Bus Validator Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Bus Validator Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Bus Validator Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Bus Validator Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Bus Validator Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Bus Validator Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Bus Validator Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Bus Validator Export Market

7.3.2 China Bus Validator Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Bus Validator Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Bus Validator Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Bus Validator Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Bus Validator in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China Bus Validator Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China Bus Validator Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China Bus Validator Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China Bus Validator Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Bus Validator Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers Bus Validator Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 Bus Validator Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bus Validator Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Bus Validator Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Bus Validator Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Bus Validator Sales in China (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Bus Validator Sales in China (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Bus Validator Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Bus Validator Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Bus Validator Sales in China, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Bus Validator Sales in China, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Parkeon Corporate Summary

Table 20. Parkeon Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 21. Parkeon Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Lecip Corporate Summary

Table 23. Lecip Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 24. Lecip Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Genfare Corporate Summary

Table 26. Genfare Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 27. Genfare Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Busmatick Corporate Summary

Table 29. Busmatick Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 30. Busmatick Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Cardlan Corporate Summary

Table 32. Cardlan Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 33. Cardlan Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. IVU Corporate Summary

Table 35. IVU Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 36. IVU Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Huajie Electronic Corporate Summary

Table 38. Huajie Electronic Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 39. Huajie Electronic Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Scheidt and Bachmann Corporate Summary

Table 41. Scheidt and Bachmann Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 42. Scheidt and Bachmann Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. LG CNS Corporate Summary

Table 44. LG CNS Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 45. LG CNS Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Init Corporate Summary

Table 47. Init Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 48. Init Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. AEP Ticketing Corporate Summary

Table 50. AEP Ticketing Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 51. AEP Ticketing Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Access IS Corporate Summary

Table 53. Access IS Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 54. Access IS Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. GMV Corporate Summary

Table 56. GMV Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 57. GMV Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Huahong Jitong Corporate Summary

Table 59. Huahong Jitong Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 60. Huahong Jitong Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Newcapec Corporate Summary

Table 62. Newcapec Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 63. Newcapec Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Krauth Technology Corporate Summary

Table 65. Krauth Technology Bus Validator Product Offerings

Table 66. Krauth Technology Bus Validator Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Bus Validator Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 68. Bus Validator Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 69. China Bus Validator Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 70. Bus Validator Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 71. China Bus Validator Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 72. The Percentage of Bus Validator Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 73. The Percentage of Bus Validator Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 74. Dangeguojia Bus Validator Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 75. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 76. Bus Validator Downstream Clients in China

Table 77. Bus Validator Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1. Bus Validator Segment by Type

Figure 2. Bus Validator Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Bus Validator Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Bus Validator Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. China Bus Validator Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Bus Validator Sales in China: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Bus Validator Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – China Bus Validator Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – China Bus Validator Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – China Bus Validator Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – China Bus Validator Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Bus Validator Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – China Bus Validator Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – China Bus Validator Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -China Bus Validator Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. China Bus Validator Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. China Bus Validator Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. China Bus Validator Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of China Bus Validator Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of China Bus Validator, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for China Bus Validator Market in 2020

Figure 23. Bus Validator Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24. Bus Validator Market Drivers in China

Figure 25. Bus Validator Market Restraints in China

Figure 26. Bus Validator Industry Value Chain …continued

