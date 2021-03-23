Global Cement Clinker and Cement Market in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Clinker is a nodular material produced in the kilning stage during the production of cement and is used as the binder in many cement products. The lumps or nodules of clinker are usually of diameter 3-25 mm and dark grey in color. It is produced by heating limestone and clay to the point of liquefaction at about 1400°C-1500°C in the rotary kiln. Clinker, when added with gypsum (to control the setting properties of cement and ensure compressive strength) and ground finely, produces cement. Clinker can be stored for long periods of time in a dry condition without degradation of quality, hence it is traded internationally and used by cement manufacturers when raw materials are found to be scarce or unavailable.

A cement is a binder, a substance used for construction that sets, hardens, and adheres to other materials to bind them together. Cement is seldom used on its own, but rather to bind sand and gravel (aggregate) together. Cement mixed with fine aggregate produces mortar for masonry, or with sand and gravel, produces concrete. Cement is the most widely used material in existence and is only behind water as the planet’s most-consumed resource.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cement Clinker and Cement in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market 2019 (%)

The global Cement Clinker and Cement market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Cement Clinker and Cement market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cement Clinker and Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cement Clinker and Cement production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portland Clinker

Sulfate Resistant Clinker

White Clinker

PCC

OPC

Others

Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction Industry

Home decoration Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd

Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd

HC Trading

Shun shing

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cement Clinker and Cement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cement Clinker and Cement Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Cement Clinker and Cement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker and Cement Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Portland Clinker

4.1.3 Sulfate Resistant Clinker

4.1.4 White Clinker

4.1.5 PCC

4.1.6 OPC

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction Industry

5.1.3 Home decoration Industry

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd

6.1.1 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Business Overview

6.1.3 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Key News

6.2 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd

6.2.1 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Business Overview

6.2.3 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Key News

6.3 HC Trading

6.3.1 HC Trading Corporate Summary

6.3.2 HC Trading Business Overview

6.3.3 HC Trading Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 HC Trading Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 HC Trading Key News

6.4 Shun shing

6.4.1 Shun shing Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shun shing Business Overview

6.4.3 Shun shing Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shun shing Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shun shing Key News

6.5 SsangYong Cement

6.5.1 SsangYong Cement Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SsangYong Cement Business Overview

6.5.3 SsangYong Cement Cement Clinker and Cement Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SsangYong Cement Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SsangYong Cement Key News

7 Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Cement Clinker and Cement Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cement Clinker and Cement Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Cement Clinker and Cement Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cement Clinker and Cement Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cement Clinker and Cement Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cement Clinker and Cement in Japan

Table 2. Top Players in Japan, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cement Clinker and Cement Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Japan Manufacturers Cement Clinker and Cement Product Type

Table 9. List of Japan Tier 1 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker and Cement Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in Japan (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in Japan (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in Japan, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in Japan, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Corporate Summary

Table 20. Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 21. Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Corporate Summary

Table 23. Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 24. Chhatak Cement Factory Ltd Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. HC Trading Corporate Summary

Table 26. HC Trading Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 27. HC Trading Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Shun shing Corporate Summary

Table 29. Shun shing Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 30. Shun shing Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. SsangYong Cement Corporate Summary

Table 32. SsangYong Cement Cement Clinker and Cement Product Offerings

Table 33. SsangYong Cement Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in Japan, 2015-2020

Table 35. Cement Clinker and Cement Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in Japan, 2015-2020

Table 36. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 37. Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Japan, 2015-2020

Table 38. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 39. The Percentage of Cement Clinker and Cement Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

Table 40. The Percentage of Cement Clinker and Cement Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

Table 41. Dangeguojia Cement Clinker and Cement Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 42. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 43. Cement Clinker and Cement Downstream Clients in Japan

Table 44. Cement Clinker and Cement Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

List of Figures

Figure 1. Cement Clinker and Cement Segment by Type

Figure 2. Cement Clinker and Cement Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Cement Clinker and Cement Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Size in Japan, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Cement Clinker and Cement Sales in Japan: 2015-2026 (K MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Cement Clinker and Cement Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Japan Cement Clinker and Cement, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Japan Cement Clinker and Cement Market in 2020

Figure 23. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Opportunities & Trends in Japan

Figure 24. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Drivers in Japan

Figure 25. Cement Clinker and Cement Market Restraints in Japan

Figure 26. Cement Clinker and Cement Industry Value Chain

