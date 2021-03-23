All news

Global Cyclophosphamide Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Cyclophosphamide (CP), also known as cytophosphane among other names, is a medication used as chemotherapy and to suppress the immune system. As chemotherapy it is used to treat lymphoma, multiple myeloma, leukemia, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, neuroblastoma, and sarcoma.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclophosphamide in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Person)
Germany Cyclophosphamide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Person)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Cyclophosphamide Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclophosphamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclophosphamide production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Cyclophosphamide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Person)
Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
High-Dose
Low-Dose

Germany Cyclophosphamide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Person)
Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
AL Amyloidosis
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Person)
Total Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Baxter
Novartis
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
NorthStar Rx LLC
GLS Pharma

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cyclophosphamide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Cyclophosphamide Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Cyclophosphamide Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Cyclophosphamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Cyclophosphamide Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cyclophosphamide Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Cyclophosphamide Companies Ranked by Revenue

…continued

 

