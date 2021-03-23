All news

Global Cyclophosphamide Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Cyclophosphamide (CP), also known as cytophosphane among other names, is a medication used as chemotherapy and to suppress the immune system. As chemotherapy it is used to treat lymphoma, multiple myeloma, leukemia, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, neuroblastoma, and sarcoma.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclophosphamide in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Person)
Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Person)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market 2019 (%)

.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclophosphamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclophosphamide production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Person)
Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
High-Dose
Low-Dose

Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Person)
Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
AL Amyloidosis
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Person)
Total Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Baxter
Novartis
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
NorthStar Rx LLC
GLS Pharma

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cyclophosphamide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cyclophosphamide Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Cyclophosphamide Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclophosphamide Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Cyclophosphamide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclophosphamide Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Cyclophosphamide Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclophosphamide Companies

4 Sights by Product

…continued

 

