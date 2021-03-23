All news

Global Drywall Screws Market in China , Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Drywall Screws are specialized screw with a bugle head that is designed to attach drywall to wood or metal studs, however it is a versatile construction fastener with many uses. The diameter of drywall screw threads is larger than the grip diameter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drywall Screws in China, including the following market information:
China Drywall Screws Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Drywall Screws Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Drywall Screws Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Drywall Screws Market 2019 (%)
The global Drywall Screws market was valued at 2224 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2976.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. While the Drywall Screws market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drywall Screws manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Drywall Screws production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:

China Drywall Screws Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Drywall Screws Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Fine Threads
China Drywall Screws Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Drywall Screws Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
The Connection of Gypsum Board and Metal Keel
The Connection of Gypsum Board and Wooden Keel

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Drywall Screws Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Drywall Screws Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Drywall Screws Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Drywall Screws Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Grip-Rite
The Hillman
Würth Group
SENCO
Katsuhana Fasteners
Triangle Fastener
National Nail
H. PAULIN
ZYH YIN
Fu Yeh
Pan American Screw

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drywall Screws Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Drywall Screws Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Drywall Screws Overall Market Size
2.1 China Drywall Screws Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Drywall Screws Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Drywall Screws Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….Continued

