Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

ENT surgery is one of the most elaborate fields of surgical specialty services, using advanced technology and a broad range of procedures that also includes major reconstructive surgery to correct deformity or injury.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ENT Surgical Devices in France, including the following market information:

France ENT Surgical Devices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France ENT Surgical Devices Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France ENT Surgical Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France ENT Surgical Devices Market 2019 (%)

The global ENT Surgical Devices market was valued at 2687.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3396.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the ENT Surgical Devices market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ENT Surgical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on ENT Surgical Devices production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France ENT Surgical Devices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France ENT Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces

Handheld Instruments

Others

France ENT Surgical Devices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France ENT Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Medtronic

J & J (Acclarent)

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

B. Braun

Karl Storz

Spiggle &Theis

Conmed

Otopront

REDA

Tiansong

Jiyi Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ENT Surgical Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France ENT Surgical Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France ENT Surgical Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 France ENT Surgical Devices Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France ENT Surgical Devices Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ENT Surgical Devices Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France ENT Surgical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France ENT Surgical Devices Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France ENT Surgical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ENT Surgical Devices Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers ENT Surgical Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Surgical Devices Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 ENT Surgical Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 ENT Surgical Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Powered Surgical Instruments

4.1.3 Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces

4.1.4 Handheld Instruments

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France ENT Surgical Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Clinic

5.2 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France ENT Surgical Devices Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….CONTINUED

