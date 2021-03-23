All news

Global Flange Nut Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Flange Nut Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

A Flange nut is a nut that has a wide flange at one end that acts as an integrated, non-spinning washer. This serves to distribute the pressure of the nut over the part being secured, reducing the chance of damage to the part and making it less likely to loosen as a result of an uneven fastening surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flange Nut in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Flange Nut Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Flange Nut Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Brazil Flange Nut Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Flange Nut Market 2019 (%)
The global Flange Nut market was valued at 850.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 959.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Flange Nut market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6230910-flange-nut-market-in-brazil-manufacturing-and-consumption

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flange Nut manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flange Nut production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Flange Nut Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Brazil Flange Nut Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Flat Flange Nut
Serrated Flange Nut

Brazil Flange Nut Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Brazil Flange Nut Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Traffic
Electric power
Communication
Manufacturing
Others

ALSO READ:- https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization-market-2020-covid19-impact-on-global-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026_502059.html

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Flange Nut Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Flange Nut Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Flange Nut Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Brazil Flange Nut Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
STANLEY Engineered Fastening
FULLER
Locknut Technology
Ramco Specialties
Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH und Co. KG
Jergens Inc.
Jeng Bright International Corporation
TE-CO
Infasco
KMT Fasteners
RAY FU
Staytite Ltd
K.M Steel India
Jignesh Steel
Youbang
SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER
Dongrenying
Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products
Kamax
Ruian Weifu Standard Parts
Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts
Xinwangai
Haiyan Brother United Fastener
Wenzhou City Longwan Hongda Fastener
Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing
Ray Fu/Chen Nan
National Bolt & Nut
3M

ALSO READ:- https://marketersmedia.com/global-frozen-seafoods-market-2020-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2026/88974100

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flange Nut Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Flange Nut Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

LED Probes size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2021-2030

atul

The LED Probes market report explicit the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers helpful subtleties which are sorted dependent on generation region, major players, and item type which will give a simplified view on the business. The LED Probes Market report shows the competitive scenario of the major market players […]
All news

Automotive Fuel Pressure Sensor Market worth $4.6 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

atul

Market Overview of Automotive Fuel Pressure Sensor Market The Automotive Fuel Pressure Sensor market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market […]
All news

Supermarkets in South Korea

gutsy-wise

Unlike the hypermarket channel, which experienced a challenging 2020, supermarkets fared relatively well thanks to the healthy performance during the first two quarters of the year. South Korean consumers chose to shop for their groceries in their neighbourhoods as they spent more time at home due to working from home and the limitation on outdoor […]