Global Flange Nut Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

A Flange nut is a nut that has a wide flange at one end that acts as an integrated, non-spinning washer. This serves to distribute the pressure of the nut over the part being secured, reducing the chance of damage to the part and making it less likely to loosen as a result of an uneven fastening surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flange Nut in France, including the following market information:
France Flange Nut Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Flange Nut Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Flange Nut Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Flange Nut Market 2019 (%)
The global Flange Nut market was valued at 850.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 959.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Flange Nut market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flange Nut manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flange Nut production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Flange Nut Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Flange Nut Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Flat Flange Nut
Serrated Flange Nut

France Flange Nut Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Flange Nut Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Traffic
Electric power
Communication
Manufacturing
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Flange Nut Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Flange Nut Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Flange Nut Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total France Flange Nut Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
STANLEY Engineered Fastening
FULLER
Locknut Technology
Ramco Specialties
Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH und Co. KG
Jergens Inc.
Jeng Bright International Corporation
TE-CO
Infasco
KMT Fasteners
RAY FU
Staytite Ltd
K.M Steel India
Jignesh Steel
Youbang
SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER
Dongrenying
Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products
Kamax
Ruian Weifu Standard Parts
Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts
Xinwangai
Haiyan Brother United Fastener
Wenzhou City Longwan Hongda Fastener
Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing
Ray Fu/Chen Nan
National Bolt & Nut
3M

