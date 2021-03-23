Global Flange Nut Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

A Flange nut is a nut that has a wide flange at one end that acts as an integrated, non-spinning washer. This serves to distribute the pressure of the nut over the part being secured, reducing the chance of damage to the part and making it less likely to loosen as a result of an uneven fastening surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flange Nut in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Flange Nut Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Flange Nut Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Flange Nut Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Flange Nut Market 2019 (%)

The global Flange Nut market was valued at 850.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 959.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Flange Nut market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6230913-flange-nut-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and-consumption

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flange Nut manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flange Nut production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Flange Nut Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Flange Nut Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flat Flange Nut

Serrated Flange Nut

Vietnam Flange Nut Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Flange Nut Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Traffic

Electric power

Communication

Manufacturing

Others

ALSO READ:- https://www.openpr.com/news/2135166/prepaid-and-gift-cards-market-2020-global

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flange Nut Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flange Nut Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Flange Nut Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Flange Nut Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

FULLER

Locknut Technology

Ramco Specialties

Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH und Co. KG

Jergens Inc.

Jeng Bright International Corporation

TE-CO

Infasco

KMT Fasteners

RAY FU

Staytite Ltd

K.M Steel India

Jignesh Steel

Youbang

SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER

Dongrenying

Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products

Kamax

Ruian Weifu Standard Parts

Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts

Xinwangai

Haiyan Brother United Fastener

Wenzhou City Longwan Hongda Fastener

Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing

Ray Fu/Chen Nan

National Bolt & Nut

3M

ALSO READ:- https://marketersmedia.com/global-medical-kits-market-2020-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2026/88973105

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flange Nut Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Flange Nut Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105