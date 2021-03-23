All news

Global Food and Drink Internet Retailing in Norway Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Food and drink internet retailing continued to record strong growth in 2018, with this expected to continue over the forecast period. However, the channel has yet to achieve profitability in Norway. With the exception of the government-run Vinmonopolet, which sells alcohol, most other companies are posting negative results before tax. Delivery costs are high in Norway and are not always transferrable to the end customer. For grocery items, prices cannot be higher than in-store, although manpower…

Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink Internet Retailing in Norway report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

FOOD AND DRINK INTERNET RETAILING IN NORWAY
Euromonitor International
January 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Growth Is Strong But Profitability Yet To Be Achieved
Delivery Concerns Require Innovative Solutions
Pure Food Box Models May Be Too Narrow To Survive
Competitive Landscape
Kolonial’s Debts Grow Faster Than Its Sales
Meny’s Online Store Struggles To Attract Customers Beyond Oslo
the Dense Network of Grocery Retailers Hampers Stronger Penetration
Channel Data
Table 1 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2016-2017
Table 4 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023
Table 5 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023….….continued

 

