Global Food and Drink Internet Retailing in Sweden Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Grocery retailers had a rather limited presence within internet retailing over the review period. The category notably remained somewhat underdeveloped, with the major grocery retailers in Sweden being slow to respond to the development of pure food and drink internet retailers. With a lack of interest from the major grocery retailers, the majority of Swedes also chose to take it slowly in shopping for groceries online. However, with the three major modern grocery retailers – ICA, Axfood and Coo…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727590-food-and-drink-internet-retailing-in-sweden

Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink Internet Retailing in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-engine-oil-level-sensor-professional-survey-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-13

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Food and Drink Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-moringa-leaf-powder-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

FOOD AND DRINK INTERNET RETAILING IN SWEDEN

Euromonitor International

January 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

After Slow Start Food and Drink Internet Retailing Set for Dynamic Growth

Click-and-collect Services Remain Popular

Home Delivery and Other Services Driving Growth of the Channel

Competitive Landscape

Modern Grocery Retailing Giants Set To Take Over From Niche Players

Ica To Invest Sek600 Million in E-commerce

Future of Meal Kits Under the Spotlight

Channel Data

Table 1 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2016-2017

Table 4 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 5 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105