Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Impacted by the loss of consumption occasions caused by the lockdowns and curfews implemented in Chile, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Chile’s FF beverages sales contracted, testing the resilience of the category. The disruption of the modern channel during the social unrest protests that started in October 2019 and resulted in 33% of Chilean supermarkets looted or damaged (according to the Chilean Supermarket Association), made consumers turn to the traditional channel, where beverages such as ene…
Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Chile report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Fortified/Functional Beverages in Chile
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Channel shift challenges FF beverages
Decline in physical activities impacts sports and energy drinks heavily
Indoor life presents opportunities to reach curious and indulgent consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The end of confinement points to recovery
Adapting to the indoor reality
Resilience test for rising brands
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bottled Water: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Juice Drinks (up to 24% juice): % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for health and wellness?
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: Value 2015-2020
….continued
