Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

While retail volume sales in fortified/functional (FF) packaged food overall saw a negligible decline in 2020, COVID-19 impacted the various product areas differently. Sales of FF yoghurt declined sharply in volume terms. This is in part because leading companies in dairy temporarily suspended the production of low-rotation products and in part because consumers prioritised essential food items in their grocery purchases, leaving aside the higher priced FF variants. Similarly, while demand for r…
Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Argentina
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to a sharp increase in demand for FF breakfast cereals, while demand for FF dairy products falls
Development of category due to Affordable Prices programme
Dairy companies dominate fortified/functional packaged food
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong contraction of consumption due to lack of interest in FF Milk
FF sweet biscuits grow in popularity thanks to convenience trend
Economic crisis creates opportunity for more affordable local brands
CATEGORY DATA
….continued
