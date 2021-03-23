Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

While retail volume sales in fortified/functional (FF) packaged food overall saw a negligible decline in 2020, COVID-19 impacted the various product areas differently. Sales of FF yoghurt declined sharply in volume terms. This is in part because leading companies in dairy temporarily suspended the production of low-rotation products and in part because consumers prioritised essential food items in their grocery purchases, leaving aside the higher priced FF variants. Similarly, while demand for r…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368167-fortified-functional-packaged-food-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-neuropathy-pain-treatment-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-12

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-windshield-washer-system-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to a sharp increase in demand for FF breakfast cereals, while demand for FF dairy products falls

Development of category due to Affordable Prices programme

Dairy companies dominate fortified/functional packaged food

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong contraction of consumption due to lack of interest in FF Milk

FF sweet biscuits grow in popularity thanks to convenience trend

Economic crisis creates opportunity for more affordable local brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105