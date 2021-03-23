All news

Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Fortified/functional packaged food was largely unaffected by COVID-19, with similar retail current value growth to 2019. However, some product areas performed better than others, with FF vegetable and seed oil and FF sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks recording double-digit value growth. With people spending more time at home, due to restriction on movements, they snacked more and cooked more. FF breakfast cereals is the one of the largest product areas and with children being home scho…

GET FREE SAMPLE  REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368169-fortified-functional-packaged-food-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Bulgaria report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-passenger-vehicle-tire-molds-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/httpwwwmarketwatchcomstoryfreight-logistics-brokerage-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-17-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Fortified children’s breakfast cereal performs well as parents look to protect their children from COVID-19
Nestlé Bulgaria capitalises on consumers’ pursuit of a healthy, satisfying breakfast
Probiotics benefit from increased interest in immunity-boosting foods
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stockpiled products register lower value growth in 2021
Negative image of trans fats dampens value sales of FF butter and spreads
As consumers adopt healthier lifestyles, FF snack bars perform well
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Allelochemical Market 2021 Statistics May Set New Growth Story in Upcoming Years

basavraj.t

Allelochemical Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Allelochemical industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data, and penetrating insights. No matter the client is an industry insider, potential entrant, or investor, the report will provide useful data and information. Allelochemical Market Report Summary: The report demonstrates detailed coverage of the Allelochemical industry […]
All news

Composite Decking and Railing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2028

ajay

“Scope of the Global Composite Decking and Railing Market To define the market sizes of various segments & economies in recent years and to forecast the values over the forecast period, the global Composite Decking and Railing market report is presented. Within each of the countries and geographies participating in the analysis, the research study […]
All news

Global Timber Decking Market (2021-2026) with Top Growth Companies: Howarth Timber, Outdoor Structures Australia, Hong Ye, Shanghai Seventrust Industry Co., Ltd

zealinsider

Global Timber Decking Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 introduces the overview of the industry which clarifies the definition and specifications of the market. The report begins with an overview of the industrial environment, analysis of market size, by-products, regions, application forecasts, and market competition with vendors and companies. The […]