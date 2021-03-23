Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Fortified/functional packaged food was largely unaffected by COVID-19, with similar retail current value growth to 2019. However, some product areas performed better than others, with FF vegetable and seed oil and FF sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks recording double-digit value growth. With people spending more time at home, due to restriction on movements, they snacked more and cooked more. FF breakfast cereals is the one of the largest product areas and with children being home scho…
Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Bulgaria report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Fortified children’s breakfast cereal performs well as parents look to protect their children from COVID-19
Nestlé Bulgaria capitalises on consumers’ pursuit of a healthy, satisfying breakfast
Probiotics benefit from increased interest in immunity-boosting foods
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stockpiled products register lower value growth in 2021
Negative image of trans fats dampens value sales of FF butter and spreads
As consumers adopt healthier lifestyles, FF snack bars perform well
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
….continued
