Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Fortified/functional is largely unaffected by COVID-19 in 2020, with current retail value growth slightly up on 2019. FF breakfast cereal recorded the highest current value growth, as with adults working from home and children being home schooled, there was more time to eat breakfast. Nestlé responded by changing the recipe and more importantly the messaging of its Fitness cereal brand. The new formulation highlights it contains vitamin B and is also sugar free, as well encouraging its consumers…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368170-fortified-functional-packaged-food-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Chile report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368170-fortified-functional-packaged-food-in-chile

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-home-hair-removal-device-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Chile

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

FF protein bars take a hit, as on-the-go consumption plummets due to COVID-19

Nestlé Chile remains the leading players in 2019

High protein content continues to gather favour to which industry players are responding

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Protein energy bars reaching saturation

Negative image of trans fats dampens value sales

No specific price segmentation though most products are regarded as premium

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105