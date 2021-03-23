Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Fortified/functional is the biggest product area in health and wellness packaged food, in terms of current retail value. While value growth was not as high as for some other health and wellness packaged products, COVID-19 benefitted fortified/functional, with value growth more than double the rate in 2019. Also, retail prices remained unchanged. However, performance was not uniform across products. FF bread performed exceptionally well, with value growth increasing by over a quarter, as people a…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Colombia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Colombia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Timely product launches from Colanta and Pony Malta that boost immune system

Bimbo continues to win consumers in FF bread

Mixed results for FF milk and FF milk formula

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fortified/functional packaged food is more economical than buying vitamins and will perform well over forecast period

Fortified confectionery and added protein will remain niche

Fortification as standard

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

….continued

