Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The government’s efforts to curb Coronavirus (COVID-19) community transmissions included the closure of stand-alone foodservice outlets and remote working and studying in 2020. At the same time, consumers were required to stay at home and avoid unnecessary contact with others. These factors saw a spike in retail volume and current value sales of packaged food as consumers stockpiled products for prolonged home consumption. Furthermore, the pandemic emphasised the importance of consuming nutrient…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Singapore report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Singapore

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) spikes the demand for FF packaged food as consumers seek nutrient-packed products to improve health

FF probiotic yoghurt benefits from immunity perception and transfer of on-trade yoghurt shake trend to the home during the pandemic

Players active in staples or perceived essential categories tend to perform well in 2020 as home seclusion increases retail sales and at-home consumption

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The pace of retail sales growth in FF yoghurt is expected to slow as the fad for yoghurt shakes is volatile and consumers return to foodservice consumption

Retail sales of FF milk formula are set to fall as COVID-19 stockpiling, the breastfeeding trend and a falling birth rate hamper demand

FF bread is expected to lose some volume sales to artisanal bread, although the use of healthier ingredients is set to increase unit prices and drive value growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bread: % Value 2015-2020

….continued

