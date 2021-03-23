Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Demand for FF beverages has been boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a growing number of consumers seeking beverages with functional properties that can boost their immune system. For example, functional water continues to post rapid growth, although demand has been slightly negatively impacted by high unit prices and increased price sensitivity. Concerns over the pandemic are expected to continue to boost growth in this segment as consumers seek more products that have added health benefits…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Israel report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Beverages in Israel

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales boosted by rise in consumer health awareness in response to COVID-19

Rising sports participation driving sales of FF sports drinks and protein powders

Leading brands facing growing competition from smaller innovative players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bottled Water: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for health and wellness?

….continued

