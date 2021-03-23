All news

Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Although overall consumption of fortified/functional beverages declined during the pandemic, this was largely due to steep declines in FF sports drinks as Malays were unable to exercise in gyms and sports halls for large periods during the lockdown measures. Consumption of most other products increased, however, in particular of FF liquid concentrates, FF fruit/vegetable juice and FF instant coffee. The first two areas benefited from more Malays seeking beverages with added vitamins or minerals…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Malaysia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Beverages in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Minor value growth during the pandemic although overall consumption declines
FF other hot drinks benefit from their healthy image
Steep decline for FF sports drinks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A rapid return to moderate growth
Slow return to growth for FF hot drinks
Players to focus on FF other hot drinks
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Juice Drinks (up to 24% juice): % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Nectars (25-99% juice): % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift

….continued

