Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Although overall consumption of fortified/functional beverages declined during the pandemic, this was largely due to steep declines in FF sports drinks as Malays were unable to exercise in gyms and sports halls for large periods during the lockdown measures. Consumption of most other products increased, however, in particular of FF liquid concentrates, FF fruit/vegetable juice and FF instant coffee. The first two areas benefited from more Malays seeking beverages with added vitamins or minerals…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368155-fortified-functional-beverages-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Malaysia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-map-controlled-automotive-thermostat-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Beverages market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-valve-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Beverages in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Minor value growth during the pandemic although overall consumption declines

FF other hot drinks benefit from their healthy image

Steep decline for FF sports drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A rapid return to moderate growth

Slow return to growth for FF hot drinks

Players to focus on FF other hot drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Juice Drinks (up to 24% juice): % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Nectars (25-99% juice): % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105