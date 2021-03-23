Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) circuit breaker saw consumers lead less active lifestyles, with fewer out-of-home occasions for the consumption of single-serve FF soft drinks. For instance, with gyms closed during the circuit breaker, there was a reduced demand for single-serve FF sports drinks for post-workout hydration reasons. While FF sports drinks continued to be consumed for general hydration during home seclusion, users shifted to larger pack sizes, such as 1.5-litre, which hurt retail value s…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Singapore report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Beverages in Singapore

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Circuit breaker sees shift to larger pack sizes as impulse consumption occasions diminish for FF soft drinks, while stimulating consumption of FF hot drinks

FF fruit/vegetable juice and FF liquid concentrates continue to suffer from high in sugar perception, but remain popular as a treat or indulgence option during COVID-19

The leading players maintain their positions through high brand equity, channel ubiquity and adaptability in the face of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Energy drinks companies set to focus on added-value launches to widen the consumer base and prove robust in the face of market trends and shocks

Spike in sales of FF hot drinks predicted to be short-lived as consumers return to pre-COVID-19 foodservice and institutional habits

Manufacturers set to widen health and wellness aspects in the face of rising health awareness and stronger government regulation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bottled Water: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Juice Drinks (up to 24% juice): % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Nectars (25-99% juice): % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

….continued

