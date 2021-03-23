Global Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

FF energy drinks registered a far better performance during 2020 than the strong sales declines that were registered in the category in 2019. Indeed, 2020 saw the category subject to increasing shelf space as the country’s leading chained supermarkets imported various brands in the category. While consumer interest in these products remains high, 2018 and 2019 saw sales of these products decline sharply due to the imposition of selective taxes in December 2019 and the introduction of VAT in 2018…

Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Beverages in United Arab Emirates report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors.

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Fortified/Functional Beverages in the United Arab Emirates

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New launches help FF energy drinks to recover from falling demand due to tax hikes

FF fruit/vegetable juice set to emerge via new launches of juice shots

FF bottled water emerging strongly as a major fortified/functional beverages category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A far stronger performance expected in the category over the forecast period

Innovation expected to remain a major aspect of fortified/functional beverages

High taxation on sugary beverages expected to benefit FF bottled water

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

