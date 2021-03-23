Global Fruits in India Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

While exports of fruits reduced, premium fruit sellers increasingly focused on the domestic market. Due to fears of contracting the virus, Indian consumers were willing to pay a premium to get hygienic and nutritional food products. This enabled premium fruit sellers to tie up with food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato to accelerate the supply. Some of the exporters, such as Kay Bee Exports who suffered a plunge in international demand, started selling their products online. This shift ma…

Euromonitor International’s Fruits in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apples, Banana, Cherries, Cranberries/Blueberries, Grapefruit/Pomelo, Grapes, Kiwi Fruit, Lemon and Limes, Oranges, Tangerines and Mandarins, Other Fruits, Peaches/Nectarines, Pears/Quinces, Pineapple, Plums/Sloes, Strawberries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

