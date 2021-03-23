All news

Global Full-face CPAP Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is a form of positive airway pressure ventilator, which applies mild air pressure on a continuous basis to keep the airways continuously open in people who are able to breathe spontaneously on their own.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Full-face CPAP in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand Full-face CPAP Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Full-face CPAP Market 2019 (%)
The global Full-face CPAP market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Full-face CPAP market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Full-face CPAP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Full-face CPAP production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Full-face CPAP Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Nasal Pillow Mask
Nasal Masks
Full-face Masks
Other

Thailand Full-face CPAP Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical Facilities
Non-medical Facilities

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Full-face CPAP Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Full-face CPAP Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ResMed
Philips
Fisher & Paykel
BD
Invacare
DeVilbiss Healthcare
Hans Rudolph, Inc.
Circadiance
Sleepnet
Innomed
Armstrong Medical
Apex Medical
BMC Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Full-face CPAP Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Full-face CPAP Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Full-face CPAP Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Full-face CPAP Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Full-face CPAP Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Full-face CPAP Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Full-face CPAP Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Full-face CPAP Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Full-face CPAP Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Full-face CPAP Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Nasal Pillow Mask
4.1.3 Nasal Masks
4.1.4 Full-face Masks
4.1.5 Other
4.2 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Full-face CPAP Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Medical Facilities
5.1.3 Non-medical Facilities
5.2 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Thailand Full-face CPAP Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….CONTINUED

