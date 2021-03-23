All news

Global Heavy Hex Nuts Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Heavy hex nuts are slightly larger and thicker than standard (finished) hex nuts. There are numerous grades and the heavy pattern is typically used for large diameter and high strength bolts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Hex Nuts in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market 2019 (%)
The global Heavy Hex Nuts market was valued at 1965.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2160.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. While the Heavy Hex Nuts market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy Hex Nuts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heavy Hex Nuts production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Carbon Steel Nuts
Stainless Steel Nuts
Alloy Steel Nuts

Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Construction
Shipbuilding
Power Plants
Transportation

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Heavy Hex Nuts Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Heavy Hex Nuts Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Stanley Black & Decker
Infasco

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heavy Hex Nuts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Heavy Hex Nuts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

