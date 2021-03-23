Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Yarn – when there is more than one fibre interlocked, it is called yarn. A long continuous strand of interlocked or twisted fibres is yarn – which could be used for tire cords.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Tire Yarn in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market 2019 (%)

The global High-Performance Tire Yarn market was valued at 3373.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3694 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Tire Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-Performance Tire Yarn production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyamide Yarn

Polyester Yarn

The Polyester Yarn segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the overall High-Performance Tire Yarn market. The growth of the Polyester Yarn segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-strength High-Performance Tire Yarn from different types.

Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

OE Market

Replacement

The High-Performance Tire Yarn market has been segmented into OE market and replacement. The replacement segment is projected to dominate the High-Performance Tire Yarn market during the forecast period. The dominance of the replacement segment can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on road and age of vehicles

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

Shenma

Junma

Century Enka

Performance Fibers

Far Eastern Group

Hailide

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Shifeng

Madura Industrial Textiles

Haiyang Chemical

Taiji

Teijin

SRF Ltd

Cordenka

Dikai

Bestory

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers High-Performance Tire Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyamide Yarn

4.1.3 Polyester Yarn

4.2 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 OE Market

5.1.3 Replacement

5.2 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand High-Performance Tire Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hyosung

6.1.1 Hyosung Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hyosung Business Overview

6.1.3 Hyosung High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hyosung Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hyosung Key News

6.2 Kordsa Global

6.2.1 Kordsa Global Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Kordsa Global Business Overview

6.2.3 Kordsa Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Kordsa Global Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Kordsa Global Key News

6.3 Kolon Industries

6.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Kolon Industries Business Overview

6.3.3 Kolon Industries High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Kolon Industries Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Kolon Industries Key News

6.4 Shenma

6.4.1 Shenma Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shenma Business Overview

6.4.3 Shenma High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shenma Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shenma Key News

6.5 Junma

6.5.1 Junma Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Junma Business Overview

6.5.3 Junma High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Junma Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Junma Key News

6.6 Century Enka

6.6.1 Century Enka Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Century Enka Business Overview

6.6.3 Century Enka High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings

…continued

