Global Hosiery Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The impact of COVID-19 upon hosiery has been diverse, with non-sheer hosiery seeing a relatively slight decline in volume and sheer hosiery suffering a double-digit decline in 2020. Whereas sheer hosiery had been performing well in the two years prior to 2020 in the context of fashion trends favouring patterned-tights, the pandemic had a very strong negative impact on the category as the lockdown occurred during the key season for tights (January to late April); that took a toll upon sales when…

Euromonitor International's Hosiery in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Hosiery in Greece

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 takes its severest toll upon sheer hosiery in 2020, as women that normally wear it at work and on social occasions demand less of it during lockdown

Non-sheer hosiery remains resilient during COVID-19, cosy socks and sock slippers are highly demanded during lockdown, while fashion socks take a back seat in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Due to its affordability as well as to a resumption of normal demand, hosiery is expected to be more resilient than most categories over the forecast period

While hosiery overall is set to see higher value and volume CAGRs, men’s hosiery value will likely decline as men are not fashion driven and more willing to trade down

As economic turmoil persists in the country, unbranded hosiery sold at low prices in Greece’s ubiquitous markets will continue to pose a challenge to category growth

CATEGORY DATA

