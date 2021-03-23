Global Hosiery Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Calzedonia Hungary Kft extended its lead in hosiery in 2020 with its Calzedonia brand ahead of rival Tesco-Globál Áruházak Zrt’s private label brand F&F. The former benefited from its wide range of high-quality products aimed mainly at women, demand for which has been on the rise as a result of improving economic conditions, despite the pandemic. Calzedonia Hungary has also expanded its product portfolio to target different groups of consumers. In non-sheer hosiery, its range includes not only t…

Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Hosiery in Hungary

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Calzedonia Hungary extends its lead in hosiery ahead of Tesco

Sporting activities and comfort drive trends in hosiery in 2020

Lidl Magyarorszag Kereskedelmi maintains its share thanks to good price-to-quality ratio

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Calzedonia Hungary will remain the clear leader but face ongoing competition from private label

Fashion and sporting trends will drive growth in the future

Colourful and vibrant sheer hosiery will build on existing trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

