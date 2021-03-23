All news

Global Hosiery Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Hosiery saw a decline in current value terms in 2020. This decline occurred primarily in the first two quarters of the year during the lockdown when retail stores were closed and curfew was in place which discouraged consumers from shopping. Home seclusion and restrictions on gatherings furthermore affected demand as consumers had fewer occasions for which to dress formally. Even though retail stores opened again in the second half of the year, the uptick in sales was not enough to offset the de…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200687-hosiery-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

