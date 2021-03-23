All news

Global Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Research Report 2020-2026

Human Centric Lighting solutions can support the human circadian rhythm, enhance concentration, prevent sleeping disorders and improve our overall well-being.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting in US, including the following market information:
US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

 

Top Five Competitors in US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market 2019 (%)
The global Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting market was valued at 412.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2160.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 51.3% during the forecast period. While the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)Commercial Pool

US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Conventional Light Sources
LED Light Sources

US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Health and Hospitality
Office
Education
Residential
Industrial
Other (Wholesale, retail, etc)

 

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats…………………….Continued

 

