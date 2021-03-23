Global Hypermarkets in Norway Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The hypermarket channel in Norway is expected to benefit from product diversification over the forecast period. Coop Obs, the only hypermarket chain present in Norway, is already selling kitchen equipment, appliances, clothes and sportswear, home and interior products, small electronics and many other non-grocery items. In January 2018, in order to boost its book selling capabilities, Coop signed a new partnership with Tanum, a well-known bookseller in Norway. By strengthening its various depart…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952326-hypermarkets-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Hypermarkets in Norway report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-x-ray-radiation-protection-glass-market-insight-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-13

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hypermarkets market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spine-surgery-products-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HYPERMARKETS IN NORWAY

Euromonitor International

January 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Growth To Be Driven by Product Diversification

Location Both Protects and Hinders Growth

Hypermarkets Will Remain Relevant

Competitive Landscape

Coop Obs the Only Hypermarket Banner in Norway

Channel Faces Competition From Discounters and Supermarkets

New Entrants Are Unlikely

Channel Data

Table 1 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Hypermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Hypermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 6 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 7 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 8 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105