Global Jeans Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Jeans are indispensable to the modern Moroccan wardrobe, being considered an essential piece for casual wear, ensuring that jeans registered a good value performance in 2017. However, there were changes in 2017, with consumers’ preferences shifting from economy to standard jeans. Fast fashion companies offering various products in the standard segment displayed a strong performance, due to the perception of an advantageous price/quality relationship, compared to economy jeans, which recorded low…

 

Euromonitor International’s Jeans in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

JEANS IN MOROCCO
Euromonitor International
February 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
New Consumer Orientations, From Economy To Standard
Premium Jeans Is Fastest Growing in 2017
the Threats of the Informal Market
Competitive Landscape
Marjane Is Leading Brand of Jeans in 2017
Lc Waikiki Is the Fastest Growing Brand
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Jeans: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Jeans: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Jeans: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Jeans: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Men’s Jeans: Volume 2012-2017
Table 6 Sales of Men’s Jeans: Value 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales of Men’s Jeans: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales of Men’s Jeans: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 9 Sales of Women’s Jeans: Volume 2012-2017
Table 10 Sales of Women’s Jeans: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Women’s Jeans: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 Sales of Women’s Jeans: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Jeans: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Jeans: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Jeans: Volume 2017-2022

….continued

