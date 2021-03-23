Global Junction Box Market Research Report 2020-2026

All news

A junction box is an enclosure that protects a connection (the junction) of two or more wires carrying electrical current. This level of protection is needed to prevent fires and to maintain solid, reliable connections that stay tight over many years. The use of junctions removes the need to run a wire from every outlet or switch back to the main service panel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Junction Box in US, including the following market information:
US Junction Box Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Junction Box Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US Junction Box Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Junction Box Market 2019 (%)
The global Junction Box market was valued at 5656 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6769.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Junction Box market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Junction Box manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Junction Box production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Junction Box Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Junction Box Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Plastic Junction Box
Metal Junction Box

US Junction Box Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Junction Box Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Junction Box Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Junction Box Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Junction Box Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total US Junction Box Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
RENHESOLAR
Eaton
Zhejiang Zhonghuan Sunter PV Technology
ABB
Rittal
Ningbo GZX PV Technology
Schneider Electric
FIBOX
Cortem Group
Ningbo ChuangYuan PV Technology

 

TABLE OF CONTENT

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Junction Box Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Junction Box Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Junction Box Overall Market Size
2.1 US Junction Box Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Junction Box Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Junction Box Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

