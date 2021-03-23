All news

Global LED Thermal ProductsMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Global LED Thermal ProductsMarket Research Report 2020-2026

Most of the electricity in an LED becomes heat rather than light (about 70% heat and 30% light). If this heat is not removed, the LEDs run at high temperatures, which not only lowers their efficiency, but also makes the LED less reliable. Therefore, LED Thermal Products are used to remove or decrease the heat that created by LED.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Thermal Products in US, including the following market information:
US LED Thermal Products Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US LED Thermal Products Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US LED Thermal Products Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in US LED Thermal Products Market 2019 (%)

 

The global LED Thermal Products market was valued at 1872.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2813.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the LED Thermal Products market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LED Thermal Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on LED Thermal Products production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US LED Thermal Products Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US LED Thermal Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Heat Sink
Ceramic PCB
Fansink
Thermal Clad Board
Thermally Conductive Pad
Others

US LED Thermal Products Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US LED Thermal Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Office
Industrial
Shop
Automotive
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total LED Thermal Products Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

 

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LED Thermal Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US LED Thermal Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…………………….Continued

 

