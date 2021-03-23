Global LED Thermal ProductsMarket Research Report 2020-2026

heat is not removed, the LEDs run at high temperatures, which not only lowers their efficiency, but also makes the LED less reliable. Therefore, LED Thermal Products are used to remove or decrease the heat that created by LED.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Thermal Products in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market 2019 (%)

The global LED Thermal Products market was valued at 1872.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2813.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the LED Thermal Products market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LED Thermal Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on LED Thermal Products production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heat Sink

Ceramic PCB

Fansink

Thermal Clad Board

Thermally Conductive Pad

Others

Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Office

Industrial

Shop

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total LED Thermal Products Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total LED Thermal Products Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sunonwealth

Aavid Thermalloy

Cree Inc.

3M

ebm-papst Group

Bergquist

t-Global Technology

Molex, LLC

Dialight

Wakefield-Vette

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Thermal Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia LED Thermal Products Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…………………….Continued

