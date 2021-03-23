Global LED Work Lights Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Portable lights that are specifically designed to temporarily illuminate the working area at a residential premise and/or a Construction and industrial workplace and uses LED technology as a source of illumination are defined as LED work lights.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Work Lights in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea LED Work Lights Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea LED Work Lights Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea LED Work Lights Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea LED Work Lights Market 2019 (%)

The global LED Work Lights market was valued at 765.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 896.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the LED Work Lights market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LED Work Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on LED Work Lights production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea LED Work Lights Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea LED Work Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Battery Operated LED Work Lights

Plug-in LED Work Lights

The segment of battery operated was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 449.82 Mn by 2018 end,occupied 63.19% of total market,and is projected to create incremental value opportunity of more than US$ 142.51 Mn between 2018 and 2024. The segment is slated to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 592.33 Mn by 2024.

South Korea LED Work Lights Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea LED Work Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Construction

Residential

LED work lights can be used in industrial, construction and residential areas. It is mainly used in the industrial sector, with a market share of 48.97% in2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total LED Work Lights Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total LED Work Lights Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea LED Work Lights Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea LED Work Lights Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bayco Products

Philips

Techtronic Industries

Cooper Industries (Eaton)

Vignal Lighting Group

Stanley Black & Decker

Streamlight

Snap-on

Luceco

Voltec

Richpower Industries

Alert Stamping

CAT

WF Harris Lighting

Lex Products

Ericson Manufacturing

Larson Electronics

Ningbo Boyi Electronics’

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LED Work Lights Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea LED Work Lights Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea LED Work Lights Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea LED Work Lights Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea LED Work Lights Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LED Work Lights Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea LED Work Lights Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea LED Work Lights Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea LED Work Lights Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Work Lights Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers LED Work Lights Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Work Lights Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 LED Work Lights Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Work Lights Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Battery Operated LED Work Lights

4.1.3 Plug-in LED Work Lights

4.2 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea LED Work Lights Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Construction

5.1.4 Residential

5.2 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea LED Work Lights Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bayco Products

6.1.1 Bayco Products Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bayco Products Business Overview

6.1.3 Bayco Products LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bayco Products Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bayco Products Key News

6.2 Philips

6.2.1 Philips Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Philips Business Overview

6.2.3 Philips LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Philips Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Philips Key News

6.3 Techtronic Industries

6.3.1 Techtronic Industries Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Techtronic Industries Business Overview

6.3.3 Techtronic Industries LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Techtronic Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Techtronic Industries Key News

6.4 Cooper Industries (Eaton)

6.4.1 Cooper Industries (Eaton) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Cooper Industries (Eaton) Business Overview

6.4.3 Cooper Industries (Eaton) LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cooper Industries (Eaton) Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Cooper Industries (Eaton) Key News

6.5 Vignal Lighting Group

6.5.1 Vignal Lighting Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Vignal Lighting Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Vignal Lighting Group LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Vignal Lighting Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Vignal Lighting Group Key News

6.6 Stanley Black & Decker

6.6.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

6.6.3 Stanley Black & Decker LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Stanley Black & Decker Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Stanley Black & Decker Key News

6.7 Streamlight

6.6.1 Streamlight Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Streamlight Business Overview

6.6.3 Streamlight LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Streamlight Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Streamlight Key News

6.8 Snap-on

6.8.1 Snap-on Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Snap-on Business Overview

6.8.3 Snap-on LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Snap-on Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Snap-on Key News

6.9 Luceco

6.9.1 Luceco Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Luceco Business Overview

6.9.3 Luceco LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Luceco Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Luceco Key News

6.10 Voltec

6.10.1 Voltec Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Voltec Business Overview

6.10.3 Voltec LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Voltec Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Voltec Key News

6.11 Richpower Industries

6.11.1 Richpower Industries Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Richpower Industries LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.11.3 Richpower Industries LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Richpower Industries Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Richpower Industries Key News

6.12 Alert Stamping

6.12.1 Alert Stamping Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Alert Stamping LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.12.3 Alert Stamping LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Alert Stamping Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Alert Stamping Key News

6.13 CAT

6.13.1 CAT Corporate Summary

6.13.2 CAT LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.13.3 CAT LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 CAT Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 CAT Key News

6.14 WF Harris Lighting

6.14.1 WF Harris Lighting Corporate Summary

6.14.2 WF Harris Lighting LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.14.3 WF Harris Lighting LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 WF Harris Lighting Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 WF Harris Lighting Key News

6.15 Lex Products

6.15.1 Lex Products Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Lex Products LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.15.3 Lex Products LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Lex Products Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Lex Products Key News

6.16 Ericson Manufacturing

6.16.1 Ericson Manufacturing Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Ericson Manufacturing LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.16.3 Ericson Manufacturing LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Ericson Manufacturing Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Ericson Manufacturing Key News

6.17 Larson Electronics

6.17.1 Larson Electronics Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Larson Electronics LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.17.3 Larson Electronics LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Larson Electronics Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Larson Electronics Key News

6.18 Ningbo Boyi Electronics

6.18.1 Ningbo Boyi Electronics Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Ningbo Boyi Electronics LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.18.3 Ningbo Boyi Electronics LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Ningbo Boyi Electronics Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Ningbo Boyi Electronics Key News

6.19 Foshan Jinchu Lighting & Electrical

6.19.1 Foshan Jinchu Lighting & Electrical Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Foshan Jinchu Lighting & Electrical LED Work Lights Business Overview

6.19.3 Foshan Jinchu Lighting & Electrical LED Work Lights Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Foshan Jinchu Lighting & Electrical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Foshan Jinchu Lighting & Electrical Key News

7 LED Work Lights Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 LED Work Lights Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea LED Work Lights Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea LED Work Lights Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea LED Work Lights Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local LED Work Lights Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local LED Work Lights Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local LED Work Lights Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local LED Work Lights Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of LED Work Lights Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 LED Work Lights Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea LED Work Lights Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea LED Work Lights Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea LED Work Lights Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on LED Work Lights Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 LED Work Lights Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

