Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Low and Medium-voltage Inverter is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low and Medium-voltage Inverter in India, including the following market information:
India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market 2019 (%)
The global Low and Medium-voltage Inverter market was valued at 12270 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14370 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Low and Medium-voltage Inverter market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low and Medium-voltage Inverter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low and Medium-voltage Inverter production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Medium-voltage Inverter
Low-voltage Inverter

India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Textile Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Mining Industry
Hoisting Machinery
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABB
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Danfoss
Rockwell Automation
Mitsubishi Electric
Yaskawa Electric
Fuji Electric
Delta Electronics
Inovance Technology
INVT
EURA DRIVES
Slanvert
Hiconics

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

