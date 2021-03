Global Low Speed Vehicle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

A low-speed vehicle (LSV) is a legal class of 4-wheel vehicles that have a maximum capable speed typically around 25 mph (40 km/h), and have a minimum capable speed (typically 20 mph (32 km/h)) that allows them to travel on public roads not accessible to all golf carts or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Speed Vehicle in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Speed Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low Speed Vehicle production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electric

Diesel

Gasoline

Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Personal Use

Public Utilities

Golf Cart

Sightseeing Cars

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Byvin Corporation

Yogomo

Shifeng

Ingersoll Rand

Dojo

Textron

Lichi

Polaris

Yamaha

GreenWheel EV

Xinyuzhou

Renault

Eagle

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Speed Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Speed Vehicle Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Speed Vehicle Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Low Speed Vehicle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Speed Vehicle Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Low Speed Vehicle Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Speed Vehicle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electric

4.1.3 Diesel

4.1.4 Gasoline

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Personal Use

5.1.3 Public Utilities

5.1.4 Golf Cart

5.1.5 Sightseeing Cars

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Byvin Corporation

6.1.1 Byvin Corporation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Byvin Corporation Business Overview

6.1.3 Byvin Corporation Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Byvin Corporation Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Byvin Corporation Key News

6.2 Yogomo

6.2.1 Yogomo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Yogomo Business Overview

6.2.3 Yogomo Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Yogomo Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Yogomo Key News

6.3 Shifeng

6.3.1 Shifeng Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shifeng Business Overview

6.3.3 Shifeng Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shifeng Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shifeng Key News

6.4 Ingersoll Rand

6.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Business Overview

6.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Key News

6.5 Dojo

6.5.1 Dojo Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Dojo Business Overview

6.5.3 Dojo Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Dojo Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Dojo Key News

6.6 Textron

6.6.1 Textron Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Textron Business Overview

6.6.3 Textron Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Textron Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Textron Key News

6.7 Lichi

6.6.1 Lichi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lichi Business Overview

6.6.3 Lichi Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lichi Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Lichi Key News

6.8 Polaris

6.8.1 Polaris Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Polaris Business Overview

6.8.3 Polaris Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Polaris Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Polaris Key News

6.9 Yamaha

6.9.1 Yamaha Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Yamaha Business Overview

6.9.3 Yamaha Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Yamaha Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Yamaha Key News

6.10 GreenWheel EV

6.10.1 GreenWheel EV Corporate Summary

6.10.2 GreenWheel EV Business Overview

6.10.3 GreenWheel EV Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 GreenWheel EV Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 GreenWheel EV Key News

6.11 Xinyuzhou

6.11.1 Xinyuzhou Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Xinyuzhou Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.11.3 Xinyuzhou Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Xinyuzhou Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Xinyuzhou Key News

6.12 Renault

6.12.1 Renault Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Renault Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.12.3 Renault Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Renault Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Renault Key News

6.13 Eagle

6.13.1 Eagle Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Eagle Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.13.3 Eagle Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Eagle Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Eagle Key News

6.14 Tangjun

6.14.1 Tangjun Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tangjun Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.14.3 Tangjun Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tangjun Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tangjun Key News

7 Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Low Speed Vehicle Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Low Speed Vehicle Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia Low Speed Vehicle Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Low Speed Vehicle Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Low Speed Vehicle Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

….Continued

