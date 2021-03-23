Global Low Speed Vehicle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

A low-speed vehicle (LSV) is a legal class of 4-wheel vehicles that have a maximum capable speed typically around 25 mph (40 km/h), and have a minimum capable speed (typically 20 mph (32 km/h)) that allows them to travel on public roads not accessible to all golf carts or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Speed Vehicle in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Speed Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low Speed Vehicle production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electric

Diesel

Gasoline

Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Personal Use

Public Utilities

Golf Cart

Sightseeing Cars

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Byvin Corporation

Yogomo

Shifeng

Ingersoll Rand

Dojo

Textron

Lichi

Polaris

Yamaha

GreenWheel EV

Xinyuzhou

Renault

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Speed Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Low Speed Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Speed Vehicle Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Low Speed Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Speed Vehicle Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Low Speed Vehicle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Speed Vehicle Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Low Speed Vehicle Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Speed Vehicle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electric

4.1.3 Diesel

4.1.4 Gasoline

4.2 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Personal Use

5.1.3 Public Utilities

5.1.4 Golf Cart

5.1.5 Sightseeing Cars

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Low Speed Vehicle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Byvin Corporation

6.1.1 Byvin Corporation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Byvin Corporation Business Overview

6.1.3 Byvin Corporation Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Byvin Corporation Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Byvin Corporation Key News

6.2 Yogomo

6.2.1 Yogomo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Yogomo Business Overview

6.2.3 Yogomo Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Yogomo Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Yogomo Key News

6.3 Shifeng

6.3.1 Shifeng Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shifeng Business Overview

6.3.3 Shifeng Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shifeng Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shifeng Key News

6.4 Ingersoll Rand

6.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Business Overview

6.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Key News

6.5 Dojo

6.5.1 Dojo Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Dojo Business Overview

6.5.3 Dojo Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Dojo Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Dojo Key News

6.6 Textron

6.6.1 Textron Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Textron Business Overview

6.6.3 Textron Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Textron Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Textron Key News

6.7 Lichi

6.6.1 Lichi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lichi Business Overview

6.6.3 Lichi Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lichi Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Lichi Key News

6.8 Polaris

6.8.1 Polaris Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Polaris Business Overview

6.8.3 Polaris Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Polaris Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Polaris Key News

6.9 Yamaha

6.9.1 Yamaha Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Yamaha Business Overview

6.9.3 Yamaha Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Yamaha Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Yamaha Key News

6.10 GreenWheel EV

6.10.1 GreenWheel EV Corporate Summary

6.10.2 GreenWheel EV Business Overview

6.10.3 GreenWheel EV Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 GreenWheel EV Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 GreenWheel EV Key News

6.11 Xinyuzhou

6.11.1 Xinyuzhou Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Xinyuzhou Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.11.3 Xinyuzhou Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Xinyuzhou Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Xinyuzhou Key News

6.12 Renault

6.12.1 Renault Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Renault Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.12.3 Renault Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Renault Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Renault Key News

6.13 Eagle

6.13.1 Eagle Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Eagle Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.13.3 Eagle Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Eagle Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Eagle Key News

6.14 Tangjun

6.14.1 Tangjun Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tangjun Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.14.3 Tangjun Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tangjun Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tangjun Key News

7 Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Low Speed Vehicle Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Low Speed Vehicle Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Low Speed Vehicle Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Low Speed Vehicle Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Low Speed Vehicle Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Low Speed Vehicle Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

….Continued

