Global Low Speed Vehicle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

A low-speed vehicle (LSV) is a legal class of 4-wheel vehicles that have a maximum capable speed typically around 25 mph (40 km/h), and have a minimum capable speed (typically 20 mph (32 km/h)) that allows them to travel on public roads not accessible to all golf carts or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Speed Vehicle in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Speed Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low Speed Vehicle production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electric

Diesel

Gasoline

South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Personal Use

Public Utilities

Golf Cart

Sightseeing Cars

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Byvin Corporation

Yogomo

Shifeng

Ingersoll Rand

Dojo

Textron

Lichi

Polaris

Yamaha

GreenWheel EV

Xinyuzhou

Renault

Eagle

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Speed Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Speed Vehicle Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Speed Vehicle Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Low Speed Vehicle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Speed Vehicle Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Low Speed Vehicle Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Speed Vehicle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electric

4.1.3 Diesel

4.1.4 Gasoline

4.2 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Personal Use

5.1.3 Public Utilities

5.1.4 Golf Cart

5.1.5 Sightseeing Cars

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Byvin Corporation

6.1.1 Byvin Corporation Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Byvin Corporation Business Overview

6.1.3 Byvin Corporation Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Byvin Corporation Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Byvin Corporation Key News

6.2 Yogomo

6.2.1 Yogomo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Yogomo Business Overview

6.2.3 Yogomo Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Yogomo Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Yogomo Key News

6.3 Shifeng

6.3.1 Shifeng Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shifeng Business Overview

6.3.3 Shifeng Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shifeng Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shifeng Key News

6.4 Ingersoll Rand

6.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Business Overview

6.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Key News

6.5 Dojo

6.5.1 Dojo Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Dojo Business Overview

6.5.3 Dojo Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Dojo Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Dojo Key News

6.6 Textron

6.6.1 Textron Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Textron Business Overview

6.6.3 Textron Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Textron Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Textron Key News

6.7 Lichi

6.6.1 Lichi Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lichi Business Overview

6.6.3 Lichi Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lichi Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Lichi Key News

6.8 Polaris

6.8.1 Polaris Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Polaris Business Overview

6.8.3 Polaris Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Polaris Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Polaris Key News

6.9 Yamaha

6.9.1 Yamaha Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Yamaha Business Overview

6.9.3 Yamaha Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Yamaha Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Yamaha Key News

6.10 GreenWheel EV

6.10.1 GreenWheel EV Corporate Summary

6.10.2 GreenWheel EV Business Overview

6.10.3 GreenWheel EV Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 GreenWheel EV Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 GreenWheel EV Key News

6.11 Xinyuzhou

6.11.1 Xinyuzhou Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Xinyuzhou Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.11.3 Xinyuzhou Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Xinyuzhou Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Xinyuzhou Key News

6.12 Renault

6.12.1 Renault Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Renault Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.12.3 Renault Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Renault Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Renault Key News

6.13 Eagle

6.13.1 Eagle Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Eagle Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.13.3 Eagle Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Eagle Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Eagle Key News

6.14 Tangjun

6.14.1 Tangjun Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tangjun Low Speed Vehicle Business Overview

6.14.3 Tangjun Low Speed Vehicle Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tangjun Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tangjun Key News

7 Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Low Speed Vehicle Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Low Speed Vehicle Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Low Speed Vehicle Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Low Speed Vehicle Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Low Speed Vehicle Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Low Speed Vehicle Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

