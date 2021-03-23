Global Motorized Quadricycles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas. Motorized quadricycles have emerged as an alternative to small city cars and motorcycles. With a speed range of 45 – 100 kmph and weight of up to 400-500 kg (Does not include battery weight), motorized quadricycles have become a popular means of internal transportation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Quadricycles in US, including the following market information:

US Motorized Quadricycles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Motorized Quadricycles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Motorized Quadricycles Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Motorized Quadricycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorized Quadricycles production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Light Quadricycles

Heavy Quadricycles

Light quadricycles refers to motor vehicles with four wheels whose unladen mass is not more than 425 kg. Heavy quadricycles refers to more than 450 kg (600 kg for vehicles intended for carrying goods), with a design payload not more than 200 kg (passenger) or 1000 kg (goods), and whose maximum net engine power does not exceed 15 kW. Because of its good performance and load-bearing capacity, heavy quadricycles dominates the motorized quadricycles market, with 75% market share in 2019, and has a leading growth trend in the next few years.

US Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Motorized quadricycles has acquired increasing significance in the fields of household (personal usage), which accounts for nearly 85.93% of total downstream consumption in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aixam

Ligier

Club Car

Bajaj Auto

Chatenet

Renault Twizy

Tazzari Zero

Casalini

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorized Quadricycles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Motorized Quadricycles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Motorized Quadricycles Overall Market Size

2.1 US Motorized Quadricycles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Motorized Quadricycles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motorized Quadricycles Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Motorized Quadricycles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Motorized Quadricycles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Motorized Quadricycles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorized Quadricycles Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Motorized Quadricycles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Quadricycles Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Motorized Quadricycles Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Quadricycles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Light Quadricycles

4.1.3 Heavy Quadricycles

4.2 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Motorized Quadricycles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Motorized Quadricycles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Aixam

6.1.1 Aixam Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Aixam Business Overview

6.1.3 Aixam Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Aixam Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Aixam Key News

6.2 Ligier

6.2.1 Ligier Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ligier Business Overview

6.2.3 Ligier Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ligier Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ligier Key News

6.3 Club Car

6.3.1 Club Car Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Club Car Business Overview

6.3.3 Club Car Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Club Car Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Club Car Key News

6.4 Bajaj Auto

6.4.1 Bajaj Auto Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bajaj Auto Business Overview

6.4.3 Bajaj Auto Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bajaj Auto Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bajaj Auto Key News

6.5 Chatenet

6.5.1 Chatenet Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Chatenet Business Overview

6.5.3 Chatenet Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Chatenet Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Chatenet Key News

6.6 Renault Twizy

6.6.1 Renault Twizy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Renault Twizy Business Overview

6.6.3 Renault Twizy Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Renault Twizy Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Renault Twizy Key News

6.7 Tazzari Zero

6.6.1 Tazzari Zero Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tazzari Zero Business Overview

6.6.3 Tazzari Zero Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tazzari Zero Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Tazzari Zero Key News

6.8 Casalini

6.8.1 Casalini Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Casalini Business Overview

6.8.3 Casalini Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Casalini Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Casalini Key News

6.9 Bellier Automobile

6.9.1 Bellier Automobile Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Bellier Automobile Business Overview

6.9.3 Bellier Automobile Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Bellier Automobile Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Bellier Automobile Key News

7 Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Motorized Quadricycles Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Motorized Quadricycles Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Motorized Quadricycles Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Motorized Quadricycles Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Motorized Quadricycles Export Market

7.3.2 US Motorized Quadricycles Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Motorized Quadricycles Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Motorized Quadricycles Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Motorized Quadricycles Distributors and Sales Agents in US

….Continued

