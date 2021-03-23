All news

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pieces)
Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pieces)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market 2019 (%)

The global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market was valued at 80 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pieces)
Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Quick Change Type
Arbor Hole Type
Others

Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pieces)
Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Furniture
Machinery
Electronics
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pieces)
Total Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Saint-Gobain
3M
SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
PFERD
Osborn
Mirka
Klingspor
Bibielle
Hermes Abrasives
Nihon Kenshi
ARC Abrasives
Dewalt
The LBA Innovation Way
Zhengzhou KINGSHARK Abrasives

 

