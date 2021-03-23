Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Passenger car motor oil (PCMO) helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Motor Oil in US, including the following market information:

US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

US Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Passenger Car Motor Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Passenger Car Motor Oil production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Oil

Synthesis Oil

Mineral oil segment dominates the market contributing more than 67% of the total revenue market share in 2018, while synthesis oil is seeing a fast growing and will gradually replace the mineral oil.

US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

MPV

SUV

Others

By application, sedan is the major used segment, with about 81% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total US Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Total

Chevron Corporation

Valvoline

Sinopec Lubricant

CNPC

Petronas Lubricants International

Lukoil

SK Lubricants

