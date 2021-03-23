All news

Global Pearlescent Pigments Market Research Report 2024

Pearlescent pigments are pigments with particular layered structures which make the light reflect at different levels. Under the right circumstances, the reflected waves can interfere with each other, causing amplification or cancellation. Depending on the structure of the layers in each case, this creates the brilliant interference color which gives the pigments their unique character.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pearlescent Pigments in US, including the following market information:
US Pearlescent Pigments Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Pearlescent Pigments Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
US Pearlescent Pigments Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in US Pearlescent Pigments Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pearlescent Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pearlescent Pigments production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Pearlescent Pigments Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US Pearlescent Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Silber-White
Gold
Interference Gold
Interference Green
Interference Blue
Others

US Pearlescent Pigments Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US Pearlescent Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Coating Products
Molded Products
Printed Products
Cosmetic Industry

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Pearlescent Pigments Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Pearlescent Pigments Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Pearlescent Pigments Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total US Pearlescent Pigments Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
EMD (DE)
Basf (DE)
CQV (KR)
Altana (DE)
Sun Chem (US)
GEO Tech (NL)
Sudarshan (IN)
Cristal (SA)
Kuncai (CN)
RIKA (CN)
Ruicheng (CN)
Sancai (CN)
Volor (CN)
Coloray (CN)
Longhua (CN)
Kolortek (CN)
Tiancai (CN)
Goldland (CN)
Oxen Chem (CN)
Lingbao (CN)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pearlescent Pigments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Pearlescent Pigments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Pearlescent

……continued

