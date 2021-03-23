Global Perchloroethylene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global market size of Perchloroethylene is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.
Global Perchloroethylene Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Perchloroethylene industry. The key insights of the report:
1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Perchloroethylene manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Perchloroethylene industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Perchloroethylene Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Perchloroethylene as well as some small players. At least 8 companies are included:
* BASF
* AkzoNobel N.V (The Netherlands)
* Solvay S. A. (Belgium)
* Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
* Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.)
* Gujarat Alkalies& Chemicals Ltd. (India)
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Perchloroethylene market
* Ethylene Oxychlorination
* Acetylene Method
* Ethylene Direct Chlorination
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Dry Cleaning Agent
* Solvent
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Perchloroethylene Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Perchloroethylene by Region
8.2 Import of Perchloroethylene by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Perchloroethylene in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 Perchloroethylene Supply
9.2 Perchloroethylene Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Perchloroethylene in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 Perchloroethylene Supply
10.2 Perchloroethylene Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Perchloroethylene in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 Perchloroethylene Supply
11.2 Perchloroethylene Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Perchloroethylene in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 Perchloroethylene Supply
12.2 Perchloroethylene Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Perchloroethylene in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 Perchloroethylene Supply
13.2 Perchloroethylene Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Iran
13.5.3 Israel
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 GCC
13.5.6 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Perchloroethylene (2015-2020)
14.1 Perchloroethylene Supply
14.2 Perchloroethylene Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Perchloroethylene Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Perchloroethylene Supply Forecast
15.2 Perchloroethylene Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 BASF
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Perchloroethylene Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of BASF
16.1.4 BASF Perchloroethylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 AkzoNobel N.V (The Netherlands)
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Perchloroethylene Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of AkzoNobel N.V (The Netherlands)
16.2.4 AkzoNobel N.V (The Netherlands) Perchloroethylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Solvay S. A. (Belgium)
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Perchloroethylene Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Solvay S. A. (Belgium)
16.3.4 Solvay S. A. (Belgium) Perchloroethylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Perchloroethylene Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
16.4.4 Tokuyama Corporation (Japan) Perchloroethylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.)
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Perchloroethylene Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.)
16.5.4 Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.) Perchloroethylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Gujarat Alkalies& Chemicals Ltd. (India)
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Perchloroethylene Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Gujarat Alkalies& Chemicals Ltd. (India)
16.6.4 Gujarat Alkalies& Chemicals Ltd. (India) Perchloroethylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Kem One (France)
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Perchloroethylene Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Kem One (France)
16.7.4 Kem One (France) Perchloroethylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Tables and Figures
Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List
Table Research Scope of Perchloroethylene Report
Table Primary Sources of Perchloroethylene Report
Table Secondary Sources of Perchloroethylene Report
Table Major Assumptions of Perchloroethylene Report
Figure Perchloroethylene Picture
Table Perchloroethylene Classification
Table Perchloroethylene Applications List
Table Drivers of Perchloroethylene Market
Table Restraints of Perchloroethylene Market
Table Opportunities of Perchloroethylene Market
Table Threats of Perchloroethylene Market
Table Raw Materials Suppliers List
Table Different Production Methods of Perchloroethylene
Table Cost Structure Analysis of Perchloroethylene
Table Key End Users List
Table Latest News of Perchloroethylene Market
Table Merger and Acquisition List
Table Planned/Future Project of Perchloroethylene Market
Table Policy of Perchloroethylene Market
Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Perchloroethylene
Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Perchloroethylene
Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Table 2015-2025 North America Perchloroethylene Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 North America Perchloroethylene Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 North America Perchloroethylene Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 North America Perchloroethylene Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 North America Perchloroethylene Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 North America Perchloroethylene Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 North America Perchloroethylene Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 North America Perchloroethylene Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 US Perchloroethylene Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 US Perchloroethylene Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Perchloroethylene Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Perchloroethylene Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Perchloroethylene Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Perchloroethylene Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South America Perchloroethylene Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 South America Perchloroethylene Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 South America Perchloroethylene Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 South America Perchloroethylene Demand (Tons) List by Application
