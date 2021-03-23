Global Pizza Ovens Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Pizza ovens are sizeable ovens that specialise in cooking large quantities of pizza and other foods requiring high temperatures. Their design usually incorporates a flat stone hearth beneath a dome made of thick ceramic, bricks or clay, which is designed to maximise heat retention and create a very high-temperature cooking environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pizza Ovens in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Pizza Ovens Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market 2019 (%)

The global Pizza Ovens market was valued at 494.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 621 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Pizza Ovens market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pizza Ovens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pizza Ovens production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electric Fuel Pizza Ovens

Wood Fired Pizza Ovens

Gas Pizza Ovens

By type, electric one is the most widely used type which takes up about 47% of the total sales in 2019.

Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Household was the most widely used area which took up about 67% of the global sales volume in 2019, while commercial one took the larger share of sales value, about 66% of the global whole market.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pizza Ovens Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pizza Ovens Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Middleby Corporation

Wood Stone Corporation

Mugnaini

Forno Bravo

Californo

Welbilt

Sveba Dahlen AB

Ooni

Cuppone

Smeg

Gozney

Morello Forni

Peppino

ItalOven

Marra Forni

Forno Nardona

Peerless Ovens

Forno Classico

Ali Group (OEM)

Hart Keramik

WP Riehle

Moretti Forni Spa

World Seiki

Camp Chef

Cuisinart

Presto

Sinmag

Sun-Mate

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pizza Ovens Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Pizza Ovens Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

